Ballston bar shuts down after 2 decades of business

A Ballston bar is shutting its doors after two decades of business.

Carpool plans to serve their final drinks in early April, according to the bar’s management.

It’s a bar filled with history and many memories for loyal customers.

"In the last two years, quite a few places have closed down,” explained bartender Mike Filipczyk. “The mall's being restructured so there went four or five bars in that area."

According to WTOP, the bar will become a 22-story apartment building with retail space.

Carpool is planning to reopen in another part of town, but that doesn’t make the closure any easier.

"Some of them are not really customers, they're friends,” Filipczyk said.

Alex Pascarella started coming to the bar in 2002, and she says it’s where she and her husband really began to date.

"We spent a lot of time here getting to know each other at the beginning of our relationship," she said.

When they got married, Pascarella says one of Carpool’s bartenders attended.

Now she and her husband have a 14-month-old son, and the people who work at Carpool have gotten to meet him.

“We've known these guys for over 10 years,” Pascarella said. "We don't come as much as we used to because we have our child, but it's always there. When it's not going to be there anymore that’s going to be really sad… We'll drive by and it'll just be like a big void."

