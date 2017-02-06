Bald eagles at DC police academy lay egg

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to announce some exciting news.
Bald eagles Liberty and Justice at the police academy have laid an egg. Officials say there is only one confirmed egg at the moment.
#EagleWatch2017 has officially began! You can watch the live eagle cam by clicking here.
