Backflow prevention is key in keeping local water safe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After a chemical leak and a backflow problem at a Corpus Christi asphalt plant shut the city's water system down, KAGS reached out to College Station Water Services to see what's being done to keep a similar situation from happening.

To prevent backflow, the city makes use of backflow prevention devices. The devices separate the city's water supply from a customer's water to prevent contamination.

"The flow comes in from the city side. It goes through the first check valve, the second check valve and then out to the customer," said Karl Goldapp, an environmental manager with College Station Water Services. " If you have a problem and the pressure comes back, you're going to see everything go back, drop out the bottom."

The city and the state require the devices for certain businesses.

"Any facility that has a potential for a cross contamination of a hazardous material," said Goldapp.

The devices must be inspected regularly and many businesses have internal backflow devices for extra safety.

Goldapp also says certain homes require the devices to prevent any contamination from irrigation systems.

