Awards ceremony draws attention to missing children

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Several people received awards Thursday night for their efforts to bring attention to missing and exploited children.



The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) holds "The Hope Awards" every year.



This year, a young woman named "J.S." received an award. She is a survivor of child sex trafficking. She told the crowd she was appreciative of NCMEC's efforts to put an end to the practice.



'When times are tough, I have a little prayer that i say to myself," she said. "It goes, 'God be amazing, save the exploited, and help all of the nation's exploited children.'"



Many people at the Hope Awards also decided to attend while wearing only one sock. It was all a part of the "Rock One Sock" campaign. That effort is meant to show support for missing people and their families.

