Attorney General expects a win in lawsuit against Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 10: The Trump International Hotel is shown on August 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The hotel, located blocks from the White House, has become both a tourist attraction in the nation's capital and also a symbol of President Trump's intermingling of business and politics. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Attorneys General of Maryland and DC are fired up after the first hearing on their lawsuit against President Donald Trump.



A federal judge pushed back against the Justice Department, which sought to have the case tossed out.



The AGs say President Trump is violating the Constitution by taking payments from other states and foreign governments.



The Justice Department lawyers representing the President argued the Attorneys General of Maryland and DC did not have legal standing to sue the President over payments to his private businesses.



But unlike the federal judge in New York, who tossed out a similar case last month, the judge in Greenbelt seemed inclined to let this lawsuit move forward. "There's got to be somebody who has the right to vindicate these clauses of the Constitution and prevent corruption," said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat.

The emoluments clause forbids foreign governments -- or individual states -- from funneling money to the President. But DC Attorney General Karl Racine is slamming the Trump International Hotel as a "den of iniquity," a place where money can buy influence.

"He's raking them in," said Frosh. "He gets monthly payments from India, from China, from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other countries."

As for the argument that this the business is all arms length, that he's separated himself from it and left it to his children to run, Frosh said, "No, he said he was going to turn over the business, I'm not sure that's enough, but he didn't do it."

If the judge decides the case can move forward, DC and Maryland will move into the discovery phase. "We want his tax returns, business records, everything that will show he's taking emoluments," said Frosh. And he said all that would become public.

Judge Peter Messitte said he'd rule soon.

DC and Maryland sued President Trump in his official capacity. But the judge wanted to know why they had not also sued him as an individual.

Frosh said they're still trying to decide whether to amend their complaint. But he said that could hold up the lawsuit for months.



