At least 80 Va. elementary students suffer stomach virus

Oakridge Elementary School (Photo: https://oakridge.apsva.us/)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - At least 80 students from an Arlington, Va. elementary school suffered from a stomach virus on Wednesday and Thursday, according to officials.

The students attended Oakridge Elementary School located on 24th Street S, in Arlington, Va.

The Arlington Health Department says the kids could be suffering from the Norovirus, but they have to test for it before it can be confirmed.

The school will be open on Friday.

