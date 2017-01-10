2 men die after being stabbed at Wheaton mall

WHEATON, MD (WUSA9) - Two men have died after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon at the Westfield Wheaton shopping center, according to Montgomery County police.

The stabbing happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Wheaton mall located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road.

The entrance and exit of the mall was blocked by police on Tuesday afternoon. Police were not allowing anyone to go in or out.

When police arrived, both victims suffered life threatening injuries after the stabbing. Both victims later died at the hospital.

