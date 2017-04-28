Redskins' top draft pick Allen described as 'humble, wonderful, a steal'

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Jonathan Allen of Alabama poses with Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell after being picked #17 overall by the Washington Redskins during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - A hometown football sensation is now a Redskin. Before Jonathan Allen stormed the field as a defensive lineman for Alabama, he did the same at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.

Seniors in 2013 voted Allen "The Most Likely to go Pro." Now, it's happened and nobody is happier than his high school coach.

"They got a steal. An absolute steal. And you'll see, his work ethic is unmatched. He loves the game. I mean, barring injury, he will be one of the best Redskins ever," said Stone Bridge coach Mickey Thompson.

Selfishly, Thompson said he's happy Allen will be able to mentor some of his student athletes, since the Redskins' practice field is close by.

Thompson and his wife Kathy were invited to the draft in Philadelphia.

"I think he was the best player up there," said Thompson, expecting his name to be called near the top. But being a 17th pick allowed him to go to a better team, Thompson said.

Allen helped the Stone Bridge Bull Dogs win the State championships in 2010 and 2012. On the field, he was nicknamed "The Hulk" because of his explosive performance, and seemingly split personality. Off the field, Allen is a perfect gentleman, several teachers told WUSA9.

Kathy Thompson is an AP teacher at Stone Bridge. She said Allen is so grounded that the money and celebrity he'll receive will not go to his head.

"He came by my classroom to see me. He's so humble. The kids in the class were trying to peak and they were like, 'Is that? Is that?' And I said, Come on in! But he wouldn't, he just stayed in the hall. He could've come in, they would've made a big fuss over him, but he is just a really humble, gentle guy. Well, off the field. He's not gentle on the field," she said.

"You're never going to have to worry about him off their field. He's going to always be somebody you're going to be proud to represent you. So, the Redskins, I think they realize that. You just watch the interviews, he's probably the most impressive. I know, I'm biased, one of the most impressive people you'll meet anywhere," said Coach Thompson.

"He's just a wonderful person. When good things happen to good people you can't help but be excited," said Kathy Thompson.

