MISSING: 29-year-old from Ashburn, VA

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 29-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia, who is need need of medication.

Sharmark Ismail was last seen on Jan. 30 in the area of Saxony Terrace in Ashburn. He is known to frequent the Herndon area and may be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Sedona van that belongs to a family member.

He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and sandals.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Ismail is asked to contact Detective A. Perry at 703-777-0475.

