Md. man charged with soliciting minor

Loudoun County Sherrif's Office

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - Detectives in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for two counts of illegal use of a communication system to solicit lascivious intent a minor between the age of 15 and 18.

On March 7, a concerned family member contacted the sheriff’s office stating that a juvenile female from Ashburn, Virginia, was communicating via social media and engaging in sexual activity with a male that was believed to be an adult.

That man was later identified as Derrick la Marr Jones.

In the investigation, sheriffs found that Jones provided transportation for the teenager to travel to the Baltimore area to meet him.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

Officials believe Jones used social media to contact other juvenile females at multi-genre entertainment/comic book conventions. They said he often uses the alias of Kanovski Zan-Lee Vulgen, Kano or Lee when he introduces himself. Officials said he often tells teens he is in his late teens or early twenties.

Since March 2017, Jones was known to be in several other states including Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Utah.

Detectives are looking for more information regarding potential victims who may have known, associated with or communicated with Jones.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identify of the suspect is asked to call Detective J. Suess of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-77-0475 or you may submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded on iTunes or Google Play.

© 2017 WUSA-TV