Family: Mom, kids found dead in submerged car in Va.

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - Family members of a missing woman and two young children first spotted her car submerged in a Virginia creek. The relatives traveled from New Jersey to helped find their loved ones.

Courtney Ashe, 27, from Suffolk, Va. was last seen with her cousin 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and her son 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin leaving a family home in Ashburn, Va. Friday. She was supposed to arrive in Leesburg but never made it.

Monday evening, family members said they spotted her vehicle in Sycolin Creek off Evergreen Mills Road.

One relative said he pulled her out of the car.

“The vehicle has been in the water for a few days, possibly 3 patients,” a first responder said to police. The responder classified them as “black-tag patients,” meaning they had little hope to survive.

Loudoun County Police have not released the identities of the people found inside the vehicle. The medical examiner is still working to determine the manner and cause of death.

