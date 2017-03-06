66-year-old babysitter charged with kissing child

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - A 66-year-old babysitter has been charged with kissing a child under 13 years old in Loudon County, Virginia in February, police said.

On Feb. 22, an Ashburn, Virginia family learned that Salomon Sanchez-Bernuy had at least two inappropriate encounters with their daughter.

Sanchez-Bernuy is also being charged with lascivious intent and simple assault.

Detectives are working to determine if there are any additional victims and are asking any residents who hired Sanchez-Bernuy as a babysitter or tutor to contact Detective J. Suess of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-0475.

(© 2017 WUSA)