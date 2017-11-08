Arrest made in death of Ashanti Billie, family says

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - An arrest has been made in the death of Ashanti Billie, the spokesperson for the family confirmed Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Parents search for answers in Ashanti Billie murder case

We are expecting to learn more from the FBI sometime this afternoon regarding the arrest.

The 19-year-old had just started culinary school in Hampton Roads when she vanished back in September. Billie was abducted from a military base in Norfolk. Her body was found more than 380 miles away, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FBI had been searching for the person responsible for her death.

© 2017 WUSA-TV