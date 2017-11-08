WUSA
Arrest made in death of Ashanti Billie, family says

WUSA 1:59 PM. EST November 08, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - An arrest has been made in the death of Ashanti Billie, the spokesperson for the family confirmed Wednesday. 

We are expecting to learn more from the FBI sometime this afternoon regarding the arrest. 

The 19-year-old had just started culinary school in Hampton Roads when she vanished back in September. Billie was abducted from a military base in Norfolk.  Her body was found more than 380 miles away, in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

The FBI had been searching for the person responsible for her death.  

