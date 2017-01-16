Army says turbans, beard and hijabs are okay to wear

Photo from story

The Army has decided to change regulations which will allow soldiers to wear turbans, beards and hijabs under most circumstances. It is a rule Sikh military men have fought for years.

Currently there are some accommodations which allow certain soldiers to wear a beard and tie a turban but they are very few.

According to USA Today the Army concluded that banning turbans and beards is a discriminatory bar for service for Sikhs who are forbidden to cut their hair for their faith.

Beckett Law is the firm that worked toward fighting for the changes. Officials from the firm said they hope this will be the first step toward permanent policy without any exception.

The solider still have to get approval from a commander and if the request is not approved for some reason they cannot wear the religious garb. All of the hijabs, headscarves and turbans must be a subdued color of camouflage. Those in support of these changes believe more religious people will join the Army because their faith will not be compromised.

