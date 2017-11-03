Woman allegedly assaulted near her car in Shirlington neighborhood

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA9)

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her while she was at her car in the Shirlington area.

The incident happened Thursday night around 10:41 p.m. in the area of S. Randolph Street at 31st Street S., Arlington County police said.

The victim was putting items into her parked car when the man, who was on foot, approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police stated that the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is being described as a black man in his 20's. The suspect is between 5'6" to 6' tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt at the time of the incident.

Authorities stated that he was last seen fleeing the area on foot, going southbound on 31st Street S. Officers searched the area and spoke with possible witnesses. The suspect was not located.

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, please contact Detective N. Brooks of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 703.228.4169 or at NKbrooks@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

