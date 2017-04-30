Wanted man charged after striking officer with vehicle, fleeing police in Arlington

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - A 32-year-old man was charged after he fled from police in Arlington, Va. Sunday afternoon and struck an officer.

According to Arlington Police, officers were called out to the 4200 block of 2nd Road N. around 2:58 p.m. for a dispute in progress involving a firearm.

Police officers saw a person inside a parked vehicle that matched the description provided. When officers went to investigate, the driver put the vehicle in reverse in an effort to flee. When officers tried to stop the man, he put the vehicle in drive and accelerated toward an officer.

The driver struck the officer, but she was not injured.

Police pursued the driver southbound on Glebe Road and then onto Columbia Pike where he struck a vehicle. The suspect bailed and tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Brian Williams, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the following counts: attempted malicious wounding on Law Enforcement, felony eluding, felony hit and run, misdemeanor identity theft and driving while suspended.

Williams is wanted in Arlington County, Virginia and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

