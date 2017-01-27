Va. teacher exposes himself to 2 teens in locker room

ARLINGTON (WUSA) -- Police arrested an Arlington County teacher who allegedly watched two students while they showered and then exposed himself to them in the locker room.

The incident happened Thursday night in the 8200 block of Greensboro Drive at the Sports and Health Club, Fairfax County police said.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old told employees that a man watched them in the shower and then followed them around the locker room while exposing himself.

Police found the suspect and identified him as Thomas Lenihan, 38, of Falls Church. He is currently a teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington County, authorities said.

He was arrested and is being charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure. Police said he was released on a $5000 bond.

Anyone who might have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131, or contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Please continue to monitor our Twitter platform, @fairfaxpolice and our blog, www.fcpdnews.wordpress.com for the latest information.

