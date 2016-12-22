'Tis the season for holiday traffic

ARLIINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - When the cold air starts to spread and the Santa decorations go up, it means the holiday season is upon us. This, of course, means a busy weekend of travel at our local airports and train stations.

"I'm going to Key West, Florida," said Tom Jenkins.

Jenkins was at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport early Thursday morning, in an effort to beat the holiday rush.

"We got in," he said. "Stood in line for 30 seconds, they helped us right away."

The crowds are expected to grow this weekend, as approximately 103 million Americans are expected to travel for the holidays, according to AAA. Of that total, more than six million Americans are expected to travel by plane, which is an increase of about 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, a whopping 93.6 million people are expected to travel by car this holiday season, fueled by low gas prices.

Alison Denton, who was at Reagan as well, was relieved to see a limited crowd.

"It's below chaos," she laughed. "And that's a good thing."

"I'm expecting the best," said Ruth Perot. "Because you know expectations are everything."

Meanwhile, at Union Station, similar crowds were crowding on Thursday morning. Adam Friedman got there early to beat the rush.

"With little kids," he said. "It's hard to come to a train station that's crazy. So get in early. Hopefully, we'll avoid all that trouble."