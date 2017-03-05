One dead, another injured in Arlington house fire

(Photo: WUSA9's John Henry)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - One person was killed and another was injured after a house fire in Arlington, the Arlington County Fire Department said.

It happened in the 2600 block of S. Grant Street around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials on scene said firefighters were dealing with hoarding conditions at the home.

Both victims were taken out of the home and transported to a nearby hospital, where one of them later died. The second victim has life-threatening injuries.

The fire has since been put out and the cause is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

