MISSING: 84-year-old woman from Arlington

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 84-year-old from Arlington County.

Olga Ann Price was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of North Randolph Street in Arlington.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches, 180 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.

Her clothing description is unknown at this time. She should be wearing a gold wedding ring, gold necklace and a red Capitals baseball cap.

She should be driving a beige 2003 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate JGR5815.

If you see her, please call 703-558-2222.

