MISSING: 14-year-old Arlington boy

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old Arlington boy.

Christian Johnson was last seen on March 28, 2017, after being dropped off at Wakefield High School.

Police describe him as a white Hispanic/Native American with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’05” and 120 pounds. Police believe he may be in the area of Union Station in D.C.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Johnson is asked to contact SRO Queen at 703-228-6708 or aqueen@arlingtonva.us or Detective R. Icolari at 703-228-4240 or ricolari@arlingtonva.us.

