Man wanted for Williamsburg murder

(Photo: Arlington County Police Department)

ARLINGTON (WUSA9) - The Arlington County Police Department need the public’s helping finding a 37-year-old D.C. man who they believe is connected to an early morning murder in Williamsburg.

Jason Allen Johnson is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” and 145 pounds. He was last known traveling toward Maryland.

Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Arlington Police responded to the 6300 block of North 29th Street for shots fired. There, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR and medics transported 23-year-old Michael Gray to an area hospital, where he later died.

The shooting took place after a dispute at a party, police said.

Johnson is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 and not approach the suspect.

If you have additional information regarding this investigation, contact Detective J. Trainer of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4185 or jtrain@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).



(© 2017 WUSA)