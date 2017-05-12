Man tried to get into another apartment building prior to sexual assault

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Hours before a man posed as a maintenance worker and sexually assaulted a woman in her apartment, he tried to get into another building, Arlington police said.

New surveillance video shows the suspect trying to get into an apartment building in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard on May 7, 2017.

The man is seen waiting in the entryway before following a resident into the secure building, police said. That is when he gets stopped by the concierge who refused to let him access the building further. He then leaves the area on foot in the direction of the 1500 block of Key Boulevard.

Investigators believe this is the same man who attacked a woman a few blocks away the same day.

They said he went door to door in an apartment building calming to be a maintenance worker until someone let him in. He then attacked a woman and ran off.

Arlington County Police remain in the area investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, please contact Detective P. Pena of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 703.228.4183 or at ppena@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).

