Man fatally shot in dispute at house party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, VA. (AP) - Police say a 24-year-old man was fatally shot during a fight at a house party in Arlington.



Arlington County police say the shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on North 29th Street.



Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.



Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no danger to the community. Police did not detail the dispute that led to the slaying.



Police say they will release the man's name after his relatives are notified.

