Inmate dies at detention facility after visit to relative

Lights from police vehicles flash in the background as a Pentagon police officer guards the crime scene yellow tape line on February 4, 2010 in Washington, DC following a shooting at the Metro entrance to the Pentagon that left two police officers and a civilian suspect wounded and forced the US military headquarters to be put under security lockdown. The shooting erupted at 6:40 pm (2340 GMT) near the end of the evening rush-hour when an unidentified assailant opened fire, wounding the two Pentagon police officers, the Pentagon said. AFP Photo / Paul J. Richards (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS AFP/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, VA. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate has died at a northern Virginia detention facility after a visit to an ill relative.

Arlington County officials said in a statement that 40-year-old Bennie Turner was released from the Arlington County Detention Center on Thursday for a court-ordered visit to an ill relative and returned in the afternoon.

About two hours after he returned to his housing unit, officials say Turner was found unconscious in his cell.

Turner was taken to a hospital, where officials say he was pronounced dead.

Maj. Jimmie Barrett, director of corrections for the county sheriff's office, says Turner was serving six months for a probation violation after a grand larceny conviction.

Officials say the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and Arlington County Police will investigate Turner's death.

© 2017 Associated Press