House of Steep reopens after customer takes over business

(Photo: House of Steep Facebook)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - House of Steep shut down in December, but thanks to a satisfied customer, the business is now getting a second life.

Lyndsey DePalma owned the business for 5 years, but decided to shut it down to focus on her young children.

"It was torture really," said DePalma. "It was really hard to make the decision."

House of Steep was more than just a business. It was a community.

It was a place where people came for the stress releasing technique called reflexology, specialty teas, and comradarie.

"It's just a nice place to calm and unwind," said DePalma.

Just as the doors were slated to close, DePalma got a phone call from a long time customer.

"That phone call said not only let us help, but how can I help," said DePalma.

It was local IT business owner Patrick Vaghan, who thought that owning this type of business might just be his cup of tea.

"It was a no brainer," said Vaughan. "It absolutely made sense."

Vaughan bought the business and is reopening it Monday.

"I tell people it's been a fairytale ending," said DePalma.

House of Steep opens at 9 a.m.