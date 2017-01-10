WUSA
Dog rescued during Arlington apartment fire

WUSA 1:37 PM. EST January 10, 2017

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - An adorable dog was rescued from an apartment fire in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. 

Fire officials say Sadie is uninjured and is staying warm with crew members until her owners are located. 

The fire broke in on the balcony of a garden apartment that has extended into multiple apartments. Two apartments have been damaged. 

No injuries have been reported and the fire has been put out. 


