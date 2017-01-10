Dog rescued during Arlington apartment fire

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - An adorable dog was rescued from an apartment fire in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.
#Update: Our 🐶 friend Sadie was rescued from one of the apartments. She is uninjured and being kept warm till her owners are located. pic.twitter.com/EjtT6Zx8lN— Arlington Fire (@ACFDPIO) January 10, 2017
Fire officials say Sadie is uninjured and is staying warm with crew members until her owners are located.
The fire broke in on the balcony of a garden apartment that has extended into multiple apartments. Two apartments have been damaged.
#Update: There was fire damage to 2 apartments. No injuries to any occupants or fire fighters. Great Job by all units. pic.twitter.com/hT92l4TVrU— Arlington Fire (@ACFDPIO) January 10, 2017
No injuries have been reported and the fire has been put out.
