3,000+ without power in Va. on Super Bowl Sunday

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - More than 3,000 Dominion customers are without power just before Super Bowl kicks, according to the Arlington Police Department.
The outages were reported in Ballston-Va Square area.
ACPD assisting with traffic control for @ACFDPIO response in 4200 block of Wilson Blvd. Power outages reported in Ballston-VA Square area.— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 5, 2017
Officials say 3134 customers without power at this time. Dominion estimates power to be restored between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
