3,000+ without power in Va. on Super Bowl Sunday

WUSA 6:19 PM. EST February 05, 2017

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - More than 3,000 Dominion customers are without power just before Super Bowl kicks, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The outages were reported in Ballston-Va Square area.

Officials say 3134 customers without power at this time. Dominion estimates power to be restored between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

