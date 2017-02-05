3,000+ without power in Va. on Super Bowl Sunday

Power lines (Photo: Thinkstock)

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - More than 3,000 Dominion customers are without power just before Super Bowl kicks, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The outages were reported in Ballston-Va Square area.

ACPD assisting with traffic control for @ACFDPIO response in 4200 block of Wilson Blvd. Power outages reported in Ballston-VA Square area. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) February 5, 2017

Officials say 3134 customers without power at this time. Dominion estimates power to be restored between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

