3 injured after bus crashes into Arlington building

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - Three people sustained minor injuries after a bus crashed into an Arlington building Wednesday evening, Arlington County Fire said.
It happened in the 400 block of 12th Street South around 6:30 p.m.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time.
A structural engineer was requested to the scene for damage assessment.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
