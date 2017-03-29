3 injured after bus crashes into Arlington building

(Photo: Arlington Co. Fire) (Photo: Arlington Co. Fire)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - Three people sustained minor injuries after a bus crashed into an Arlington building Wednesday evening, Arlington County Fire said.

It happened in the 400 block of 12th Street South around 6:30 p.m.

(Photo: Arlington Co. Fire) (Photo: Arlington Co. Fire)

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

A structural engineer was requested to the scene for damage assessment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

© 2017 WUSA-TV