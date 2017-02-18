2 firefighters injured while responding to Va. apartment fire

(Photo: Lincoln Kickbush)

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - Two firefighters were injured while responding to a fire at an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Twelve people were displaced after the fire broke in the 5500 block Columbia Pike.

The firefighters were transported to the hospital for minor burns. Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, two of which were transported for non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.



