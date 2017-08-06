Man charged with arson, child endangerment after pushing infant towards Va. fire

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - A Virginia man has been arrested and charged after police say he set a fire in an Arlington apartment building and then pushed an infant in a stroller towards the fire on Saturday morning.

Around 11: 20 a.m. police responded to a possible kitchen fire in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike. When they arrived, they evacuated the building.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Demetrius Antonio Taylor got into a verbal dispute with a known female victim then tried to physically assault her.

During the assault, police said Taylor lit a carpeted floor mat on fire, causing the apartment to fill with smoke. Then the suspect pushed an infant in stroller towards the fire. The female victim was able to safely retrieve the infant and exit the apartment before the fire spread. The female and infant were evaluated by medics.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Around 4:30 p.m., police learned that the suspect returned to the area. Taylor was taken into custody in the area of Columbia Pike at South Frederick Street without incident. He was transported to the Arlington County Police Department.

While Taylor was in an interview room, police say he became combative and kicked through a wall, spat at officers and made physical threats against them.

He is being charged with felony arson, felony child endangerment, felony destruction of property, felony assault on law enforcement (x2), and misdemeanor assault and battery. He is being held in the Arlington County Detention Facility on no bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective N. Brooks of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 703-228-4169 or NKbrooks@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

