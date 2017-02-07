Archaeologists preserve piece of DC history

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you stop by 1229 E Street, SE most Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, then you will likely see an archeological dig in process.

DC Archaeologists and volunteers are working at the site of a former shotgun house built by a German immigrant around 1850.

The single story, 12-foot wide home got its name because one room sits behind the next and legend has it one could fire a shotgun from the front room out the back door without hitting a wall.

Archeologists are conducting their dig before a development slated to take its place.

“We can’t turn on our high beams and drive past where we’ve been,” said William White.

White believes the speed of city’s development is fast and furious, but at the E Street site, a slow and steady pace to unearth what lies beneath.

Buried there is the story of working class immigrants in 19th Century Capitol Hill who called the modest structure home.

“It’s important to understand other things went on here before we got here and there were lives here,” said Shawn Lowery.

Archeologists and volunteers have discovered various household items, including a beer bottle (still intact).

They are pieces of a story, they’ve saved some of the original brick and wood to preserve in the new two unit residential development which is part of a plan to build 120 units that is also forcing Frager’s Garden Center out by the end of the month.

Frager’s employee Shawn Lowery has watched the demo and dig very closely.

“What was surprising is how much the ground has been built up about three feet deep there’s a level of patio,” he said. “Having gardened in DC for years now I know many of the older row houses build in the 19th century used to have backyards that people used for coal ash and throwing away their trash.”

“In the name of progress we are demolishing things that people worked so hard to be a part of,” said White.

So while change is a bitter pill to swallow for some, archeologists hope their discoveries will ease the transition into the future by paying tribute to our past.

