Anti-Trump protesters causing road closures in D.C.

WUSA Breaking News

WUSA 5:06 PM. EST January 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Anti-Trump protesters are in downtown D.C. causing road closures, three days before Inaguaration Day. 

On Tuesday evening, anti-Trump protesters kicked a march to the Trump Hotel. 

The protest is causing road closures on K Street and Vermont Avenue near 14th Street. 

