Anti-Trump protesters causing road closures in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Anti-Trump protesters are in downtown D.C. causing road closures, three days before Inaguaration Day.

On Tuesday evening, anti-Trump protesters kicked a march to the Trump Hotel.

The protest is causing road closures on K Street and Vermont Avenue near 14th Street.

