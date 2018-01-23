WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Eight anti-immigration fliers were found on American University's campus, the school stated in an e-mail on Monday.

The anti-immigration messages were attributed to a Neo-Nazi organization, according to the school. They were found between the School of International Service building and Roper Hall and outside of Kerwin Hall.

The school stated that they do not believe AU was specifically targeted. They believe the fliers may have been a reaction to the DACA and Women's marches that happened over the weekend.

AU police is currently investigating the incident.

We will notify the community when more information is known. If you have any information about this incident, please contact AU Police at 202-885-2527.



