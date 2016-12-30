Another New Year, another resolution

Revelers celebrate after the ball drop during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on January 1, 2016 in New York. (Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KENA BETANCUR, This content is subject to copyright.)

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - When it comes to New Year's resolution, number one on people's list: getting in shape.

But when it comes to keeping that January 1 promise, nearly 80 percent fail.

At Lifetime Athletic Club in Reston, Rachel Krans is committed to making 2017 her healthiest year yet.

"My clothes weren't fitting so I had nothing to wear anymore," said Krans.

So a few months ago, Krans put her foot down and decided she was going to get into shape.

It hasn't always been easy, but she has already lost 35 pounds.

“I started working out, started eating healthier,” said Krans.

She is showing no signs of slowing down

"I want to lose another 25 pounds," Krans said.

She is making that commitment to herself, and plans to follow it through 2017 and beyond.

If you don't want to join a gym, there are many free weight loss apps that can help you reach your goals, like MyFitnessPal, Nike Training and LoseIt.