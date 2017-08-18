Suspect carjacks security guard, crashes 12 cars

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials hold news conference after 3 children found dead in Clinton, Md.
-
3 kids found dead inside Clinton home
-
Are you one of those unlucky people who bought the fake solar eclipse glasses?
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
Statue vandalized at confederate removal site
-
Dad banned from school
-
Activists replace confederate statues
-
DC Councilmember inspects grocery stores
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Friday morning weather webcast
More Stories
-
LIVE RADAR: Track the stormsMay 18, 2017, 8:05 p.m.
-
Lightning strikes house in Fairfax CountyAug 18, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
3 young girls murdered in Clinton, Md. homeAug 18, 2017, 9:14 a.m.