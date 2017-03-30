Squatters take over abandoned house in Annandale

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - A vacant home and an absent developer brought trouble to a Virginia neighborhood where squatters are trespassing and even admitting to doing drugs on the property.

“I don’t walk here anymore at night by myself,” one neighbor said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

While interviewing a neighbor about her fears of the strange men squatting in a vacant home in the 3800 block of Washington Drive in Annandale, a man walked into the property.

He said he is one of 10 homeless men who sleep there at night. Neighbors said police told them the men were kicked out of a nearby homeless shelter for drug use.

“No there is no drug use,” the homeless man said. “Have you heard of the synthetic drug, K2? We are using that, so there is no drug use.”

However, K2 is a dangerous, mind-altering drug and he insisted this is a homeless problem with the system.

“Where is the county to call on developers to board up the property?” asked Irene Xenos who has led the neighborhood battle with Vienna-based Spectrum Developers.

The company has allowed the former Geico building on Leesburg Pike, covered with graffiti, to be an eyesore for a whole year. But unlike the ‘no trespassing’ signs posted around the site, there are no such signs on the Washington Drive home and a second house around the corner.

RELATED: Squatters hoard dozens of cats in D.C. house

Neighbors said both are overrun by squatters and admitted drug users. And while police clear them out, without approval by the owner, police told neighbors they cannot arrest anyone for trespassing.

“I don’t want to be a victim. I don’t want to feel like I need a guard around me to walk my dog outside, it’s problem,” said Xenos. “The developers are to blame and they’re breaking their promise to us. They said they would be good neighbors.”

Peter Batten, principal owner of Spectrum Development, said they want to be good neighbors and are very concerned of the situation they just learned of recently.

“We filed the paperwork with the police department, giving them the authority to make arrests for trespassing,” Batten said.

He said the company is expecting clearance from Washington Gas soon. If that happens, they hope to demolish the buildings in the next two weeks.

Penny Gross with the Fairfax Board of Supervisors said she is just as frustrated as her constituents but their hands are tied because the company has the proper permits. However, she said they have “been very difficult to work with” since she has had to repeatedly remind them to board up and secure their property.

The company hopes to build a drive-thru CVS and other restaurants which neighbors opposed.

© 2017 WUSA-TV