14-year-old charged in setting man on fire in Va.

ANNANDALE, VA. (WUSA9) - A teen is facing attempted robbery and malicious wounding charges after setting a man on fire in Annandale, Virginia.

According to Fairfax County Police, the 14-year-old boy was arrested yesterday and taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detection Center.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Commons Drive around 2:45 p.m. for a report of several people assaulting and attempting to set a man on fire.

Officers arrived to find a man who had burns on his clothing and backpack and searched the area for suspects.

The investigation revealed that several juveniles planned to rob the man, who was sleeping at the time. He awoke to the juveniles setting his backpack on fire.

The man was treated for injuries to his upper body and released from the hospital.

