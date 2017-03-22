Animal Care Services will give you free cats if you have a rat problem

SAN ANTONIO – Got rats? Animal Care Services has launched a new program where cats will rid your property of rodents instead of other chemical methods.

ACS has “felines for hire that will work for their keep!” their spokesperson said.

The shelter wants to spread the natural method of pest control around San Antonio and the entire state.

They claim other methods of treatment are too expensive and harm the land.

The cats are all vaccinated and sterilized before they get to you and adoption fees are waived.

Local residents can get more information on the Barn Cat program by calling the ACS Adoption Center at (210) 207-6666.



© 2017 KENS-TV