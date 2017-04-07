Angler catches record largemouth bass at Belton Lake

(Photo: Texas Parks & Wildlife) (Photo: Custom)

BELTON - A fisherman set a water body record for the biggest largemouth bass ever caught at Belton Lake this past Saturday. Angler Kurt Luker, of Cleveland, caught a 13.97 pound bass during the Texas Team Trail tournament on April 1.

The fish was momentarily lent to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for research, as part of the Toyota ShareLunker Program, which collects data to protect the fish population. After state biologists finished their research, Luker tossed the fish back into the lake.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries District Supervisor John Tibbs said while Belton Lake is a the premier smallmouth bass fishery in Central Texas, Saturday's catch was unusual because the lake is not known for big bass. He believes the increase in largemouth bass is linked to heavy rainfall in recent years.

