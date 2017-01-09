Americans asked to share how Obama inspired them

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Tuesday night, President Obama will say goodbye to the nation in a Farewell Address from Chicago.

“Chicago is where it all started. So, I’ll be thinking back to being a young community organizer pretty much fresh out of school and feeling as if my faith in America’s ability to bring about change and our democracy has been vindicated,” the president said in a video posted on the White House website.

President Obama campaigned on a message of hope. “Yes, we can.”

Now, you have a chance to tell the president how he inspired you and how he made you feel like your voice could be heard.

The Obama Administration is asking Americans to share what moment from the last eight years sticks with them. People are encouraged to use #YesWeCan on social media. You can also share your story here.

President Obama’s Farewell Address is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch it live on WUSA9.