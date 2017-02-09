Plane diverted to STL for security check cleared, FBI investigating

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is investigating after an American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.

St. Louis Airport Police and authorities completed their security sweep around 10:30 a.m. and found no credible security threat.

According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis around 8:15 a.m. after a 'security issue.' Lea says the 118 people on board were taken off the plane and transported to Terminal 1.

American Airlines tells NewsChannel 5 that flight 534 is an Airbus A319 and took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 7:48 a.m. The plane landed in St. Louis at 8:14 a.m. to conduct a security check of the aircraft “out of an abundance of caution.”

During the security check, crews were seen moving all of the baggage from the plane onto the tarmac for police K9s to search.

Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational.

American Airlines posted the following update on their website around 10:30 a.m.:

"St. Louis Airport Police and other authorities have completed the security sweep of the American Airlines A319 Flt 534 that originated in Columbus, Oh and was destined for Phoenix, AZ before landing at STL. Authorities found no credible security threat. The aircraft is now cleared to move from its location on the airfield. American Airlines plans to re-board its passengers and continue Flt 534 to Phoenix shortly."

"During the security sweep, Airport staff and crews assisted American Airlines in transporting the 118 passengers and crew to Terminal 1. The airport and our partners provided food and drinks during the process. The passengers will board the aircraft for the continuation of Flt 534 from an STL Terminal 1 gate."

No other information is available at this time.

