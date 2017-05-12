AMBER Alert: Hampton police believe baby girl, mother abducted

Keir Johnson and Chloe Johnson (Photo: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Police Division partnered with Virginia State Police in issuing an AMBER Alert for 8-month-old Chloe Johnson.

Officers had been trying to locate Chloe and her mother, Keir Johnson. Neither of them have been seen since April 30.

Due to developments in their investigation, detectives believe that Chloe and Johnson may have been abducted by someone. Hampton police aren't able to say if the possible abductor is male or female.

13News Now spoke with Keir Johnson's mother, Rhonda Crews, who said she just wants the pair to come home safely.

"I don't feel well because I miss her," said Crews. "You know I'm not in a good mood, I haven't been in a while. I haven't been sleeping well but as soon as she comes home everything will fall back into place and I'll be glad to get her home."

Chloe Johnson is 2'5" tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Keir Johnson is is 4'11" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She, too, has black hair, and she has dark eyes.

They last were seen in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton. They were in a 2013 black, four-door Kia Optima, with Virginia license plates VAW-2197.

Black Kia Optima (Photo: Hampton Police Division)

The Hampton Police Division is encouraging anyone who knows where the mother and daughter are or what happened to them to contact police using a tip line at (757) 727-6505. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting "HAMPTONPDTIPS" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

