Amber Alert issued for 2 kids from Portsmouth, Va.

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WUSA9) - An Amber Alert has been issued two children, ages 5 and 1, from Portsmouth, Va.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen Friday around 8:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Carrington Crescent.

The children are identified as Dominique Eugene Jarvis and Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis.

Dominique is described by police as a 5-year-old block male, 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/red shirt and pajama pants.

Messiah is described by police as a 1-year-old black male, 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds with brown eyes and braided brown hair.

Police say the children were likely abducted by Asia Dominique Jarvis. She is described by police as a 24-year-old black female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be traveling in a black Jeep possibly a patriot.

