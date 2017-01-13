3 Houston kids reportedly in Mexico; Amber Alert canceled

The children are Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5.

HOUSTON -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says an Amber Alert issued for three Houston kids allegedly taken by their non-custodial mom has been canceled.

DPS says authorities reached out to the kids' father in Mexico, and he claimed the children were with him.

Texas authorities, however, warn that they have not been able independently verify that the kids are with their father. The status of their mom is not yet confirmed either.

The children are Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5.

When they disappeared earlier this week, police said their mother, Doris Camarena, who does not have custody, took the children as she was visiting them at their grandmother's home on Roxella Street. Police believed the children were in grave danger.

Camarena is described as a 24-year-old Hispanic female.

Freddy Camarena , the children's uncle, explained to KHOU 11 he and the children's grandmother tried to get the children back inside the home before their mother took them.

The family shared home video of the children playing just before the holidays. Their grandmother takes care of them and is devastated. She hopes her daughter will decide to return the children.

