AMBER ALERT CANCELLED: 7-year-old girl abducted in Connecticut

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Virginia State Police said the girl who was reported missing from Connecticut has been found.

An Amber Alert was issued for a child who was abducted early Friday morning and is thought to be in extreme danger, Virginia State Police said.

Aylin Sofia Hernandez is a 7-year-old White/Hispanic female. She is 4 feet tall, about 55 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

She was last seen at 69 Greenwood Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Police were investigating a stabbing and homicide at the address at 2:45 a.m on Friday when they learned Oscar Hernandez had stabbed a victim then fled with the girl.

Hernandez is described as a 39-year-old white male. He is 5’5” about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They may be traveling in a grey Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license from New York. Police believe they are heading south.

Please contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

