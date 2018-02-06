Alvin Ailey dancers teach master class At Duke Ellington

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to DC for their annual show at the John F. Kennedy Center this week. Before their big show, they stopped at Duke Ellington School of the Arts to teach a master class to young aspiring dancers.

Jeanette McCune, Director of School and Community Programs for the Kennedy Center, works to bring artists that are presented at the Kennedy Center stages into DC schools to do arts education programs.

"We look forward annually to bringing Alvin Ailey into Duke Ellington to connect young people with artists who look like them," said McCune.

Among Ailey's 32 dancers, seven are from the DC metropolitan area. They include Ghrai DeVore, Samantha Figgins, Jacqueline Green, Daniel Harder, Collin Heyward, Michael Jackson, Jr., and Jermaine Terry.

Tuesday, Alvin Ailey held holding an opening night gala. The proceeds support Ailey's Washington, DC programs, including the creation of new works, Arts In Education activities, and scholarships to talented young dance students in the DMV area to attend The Ailey School in New York. Approximately 20 scholarships were awarded.

© 2018 WUSA-TV