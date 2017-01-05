WUSA
All Metro rail lines on 20 min. delays

WUSA 10:08 AM. EST January 05, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - All Metro rail lines are running on 20 minute delays due to signal problems, Metro officials said.

WMATA is advising riders to allow additional travel time. 

RELATED: Metro to shut down Red Line for 25 days


