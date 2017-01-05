All Metro rail lines on 20 min. delays

A Metro train enters the Farragut North station in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - - All Metro rail lines are running on 20 minute delays due to signal problems, Metro officials said.

WMATA is advising riders to allow additional travel time.

RELATED: Metro to shut down Red Line for 25 days