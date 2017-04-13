TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Dozens stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags
-
2017 White House Easter Egg Roll
-
Father of 15-month-old said she was never missing
-
Beloved Bethesda building may soon be on the move
-
Ford makes baby crib that mimics car ride to help babies sleep
-
Parents push back after misconduct handlings
-
Md. man spots bear cub on his porch
-
RAW: Sean Spicer addresses 'Mother of All Bombs'
More Stories
-
Teens rescued from stalled roller coaster say…Apr 13, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
Marine to go to prison after friend grabbed his gunApr 13, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls at…Apr 13, 2017, 5:58 p.m.