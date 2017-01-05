WUSA
Close

Woodlawn Elementary on lockdown after suspect flees police

WUSA 10:25 AM. EST January 05, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) – - Woodlawn Elementary School is on lockdown after a man who was wanted for theft fled police.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of Del Norte Court in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
Officers responded to that area, saw a suspect running and started chasing him.

He is believed to be wanted for a previous crime, which is currently unknown.

After about an hour of searching, police had the suspect in custody. He sustained minor injuries from a police dog bite. 

Residents were advised to stay inside.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories