Woodlawn Elementary on lockdown after suspect flees police

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) – - Woodlawn Elementary School is on lockdown after a man who was wanted for theft fled police.
It happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 8400 block of Del Norte Court in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
Officers responded to that area, saw a suspect running and started chasing him.
He is believed to be wanted for a previous crime, which is currently unknown.
After about an hour of searching, police had the suspect in custody. He sustained minor injuries from a police dog bite.
Residents were advised to stay inside.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs